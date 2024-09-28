Pawan Kalyan’s Matured Talk On CM Chair

The 2024 AP election has been a historic one in many ways for Janasena as the party captured all 21 of the MLA seats and the 2 MP seats it contested. This quickly propelled Pawan Kalyan to the Deputy CM chair and put an end to the long wait of his fans to see him holding a government position. It is only natural that JSP supporters would want to see Pawan on the CM chair sooner or later.

However, when this CM chair topic was brought up in front of Pawan Kalyan in a recent face-to-face interview, he seemed very mature and unhurried about it.

“I never aspired any position or privilege in my life. I didn’t want to become an actor, I didn’t want to become a politician and I sure didn’t dream of becoming the deputy CM. All I wanted to do was be there for my nation and I still abide by it. These positions of power don’t excite me.” Pawan said.

About sitting on the CM chair one day, Pawan commented “I very much understand that Chandrababu garu is the right man for the job. His experience is invaluable and it is helping the state in countless ways. There’s no one better than Babu garu for the CM chair. I have no aspiration to sit on it in the foreseeable future.”

Usually, when a party scores 100% of the seats it contested, it would imagine itself as the kingmaker and the chief would immediately move pawns to sit on the priced CM chair. But Pawan Kalyan being Pawan Kalyan is fully understanding of the situation and knows full well that AP needs Chandrababu as the CM more than anyone else. He also hinted at long standing relationship with the TDP outfit.

