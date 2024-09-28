‘Rules are rules’, Sharmila Teaches Jagan!

Almost every other debate on social media is about the declaration form in Tirumala. This is in view of Jagan’s planned trip to Tirumala and the subsequent demand from certain social groups to get him to sigh the declaration form that he has faith in Hinduism. Even after Jagan’s trip got canceled, this topic is continuing to trend.

Interestingly enough, Jagan’s warring sister YS Sharmila was posed the question about the Tirumala declaration topic and she had an interesting set of works.

When the media asked if it is right to ask Jagan to sign the declaration form at Tirumala, Sharmila replied “Rules are rules, and rules are for everyone to follow.”

Sharmila appeared to clearly imply that Jagan must indeed be mandated to sign the declaration form if that is what the rule says. She appeared to be of the impression that Jagan might well have to sign the form if he is to enter Tirumala.

Meanwhile, Jagan is arguing that he visited Tirumala 5 times while he was the CM of AP and not once did he sign the declaration then so what is the need to do it now.

