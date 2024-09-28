After A While, Posani Is Back For YS Jagan

Noted actor-political spokesperson Posani Krishnamurali was once an aggressive vocal weapon for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, Posani had little control over his mouth and used to occasionally cross the line while speaking against Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan which drew public outrage. As a result, he was gradually sidelined by YCP, fearing repercussions.

However, after a lengthy gap, Posani has appeared in front of the media finally today as he defended Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Who is this Chandrababu Naidu to ask Jagan to sign the declaration form to enter Tirumala? Where was he when Jagan went to Tirumala 5 times while he was the CM? Is Chandrababu is a messenger of god to decide who gets to go to Tirumala and who doesn’t?” Posani questioned.

He termed Jagan’s politics as good politics and Chandrababu’s tactics as dirty politics. He sang to Jagan’s tune in an attempt to continue to be in the good books of the YCP boss.

But unlike in the past when Posani used to make unnecessarily abusive comments on Babu and Pawan, he had a measured approach and kept his statements within standard political boundaries. It appears that the YCP’s defeat in the recent election humbled him as well.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯