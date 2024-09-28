Manchu Hero’s Hand-Drawn Portrait of CM Chandrababu

As is known, Manchu Mohan Babu and Manchu Vishnu met with CM Chandrababu Naidu and handed over a cheque to the AP CM Relief Fund. The Manchu duo appeared to have a pleasant time with the chief minister.

Incidentally, Manchu Vishnu has now shared an interesting tidbit on the meeting with Chandrababu as he spoke about showcasing his love for CM Babu.

“Had the honor of meeting AP CM Sri. Chandra Babu Naidu Garu. Gave a cheque of 25 lakhs towards the AP Relief fund. Spoke about #Kannappa and lot of other things. Got his autograph on my artwork of his. More power to him!” Vishnu tweeted.

Vishnu hand drew a painting of CM Chandrababu and got the same autographed by the CM himself. Looking at the painting, Vishnu has done a good job as it looks like an exact replica of Babu. This must have been an interesting sight.

Also, Vishnu added that he discussed about his upcoming film Kannappa with the CM. Manchu Mohan Babu had already stated that it felt good to catch up with his ardent friend Chandrababu Naidu.

