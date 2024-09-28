Catch the Man Hiding in the Palace: Sharmila

AP Congress chief YS Sharmila has become a thorn in her brother YCP chief YS Jagan’s side. Following the arrest of V.G. Venkat Reddy, former Director of Mines and Geology (DMG) and in-charge Managing Director (MD) of A.P. Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC), the YCP is facing significant scrutiny.

Indirectly targeting Jagan, Sharmila stated, “If Venkat Reddy has amassed ₹2,566 crore illegally, imagine the corruption committed by the man behind him. The ACB caught just a small fish while the whale is hiding in a palace. Wherever he is hiding, he should be traced and investigated.” She demanded a thorough investigation, adding that in the last five years, natural resources in the state have been looted by awarding mining leases to close associates of influential YCP members, bypassing the tender process and NGT regulations.

The Congress leader even suggested a CBI probe into this mining scam. “I demand the NDA government in AP to seek the assistance of the CBI in investigating the looting of mines and to catch the big fish involved,” Sharmila posted on X.

With controversies and scam allegations surrounding the YCP, Sharmila’s political attacks are making them increasingly restless.

