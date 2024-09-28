Babu Mark Move: Lulu Returning To AP

One of the many victims of the bygone YCP government’s reverse tendering policy and anti-investment approach was Lulu Group. While the TDP government in the prior tenure allocated land in Vizag for the construction of a mega-mall by the Lulu group, this project was canceled by Jagan’s government.

However, with the resurgence of the NDA government and CM Chandrababu’s leadership, the path is being paved to bring back Lulu Group to AP.

On this matter, CM Babu tweeted “I’m pleased to welcome the Chairman & MD of Lulu Group International, Mr Yusuf Ali, and the Executive Director, Mr Ashraf Ali MA, back to Andhra Pradesh.”

Babu had a very productive meeting with their delegation in Amaravati today and discussed plans for a Mall and multiplex in Vizag, Hypermarket and multiplexes in Vijayawada and Tirupati, along with investments in the food processing sector across the state.

Babu assured the Lulu Group that the government of AP shall extend every possible cooperation and support as he sought Lulu’s support for the development of social infrastructure in AP.

Going by Babu’s statement, it could be only a matter of time before the Lulu Group opens up a mega mall in Vizag along with other properties in Vijayawada and Tirupati.

Notably, the land that was taken back from Lulu by the YCP government in Vizag still remains uninitialized. If the NDA government allocates this land to the Lulu group again and a mall is set up here, it would be a resurgent arc for ages and would be a tight blow to the YCP outfit.

