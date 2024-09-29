Watch: This Is Why They Call Him The CEO Of AP

Yesterday, something very significant with regard to Andhra Pradesh’s investment scene happened as Lulu Mall chief Yusuf Ali came to meet CM Chandrababu Naidu. This meeting was to consolidate Lulu’s investment planning amounting to Rs 3500 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

However, things weren’t always smooth for Lulu with AP government. After the TDP government(2014-19) allocated lands to Lulu Mall in Vizag, the YCP government canceled the proposal and took back the land. Lulu then issued a statement that they are never returning to AP whatsoever.

But Chandrababu, being the statesman that he is, got back in touch with Lulu Group immediately after becoming the CM for the second term. He has somehow convinced the vehement Lulu Group to come back to AP and invest Rs 3,500 crore.

The Group is now set to establish a mega mall in Vizag and also hypermarkets in Vijayawada and Tirupati. This is a true work of genius from Chandrababu Naidu.

In a viral video from Babu’s meeting with Lulu representatives last evening, wee see CM Babu giving send-off to Yusuf Ali by walking out with him and then greeting him off at the car. Being a senior statesman, Chandrababu could have easily ended the transaction inside the premises itself and there was no need to accompany them to the car.

But Babu knows full well that AP needs strong investors like Lulu and that is the reason why he went the extra mile to comfort their representatives. This is the kind of forward thinking that sets Babu apart from others.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯