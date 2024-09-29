SIT @ Tirumala: High Speed Action Happening

The Tirumala Laddu fiasco has greatly irked the Hindu community and the government of AP has taken expedited action on the same by commissioning a SIT investigation. The SIT team led by Inspector General of Police, Guntur Range, Sarvashresth Tripathi has gotten into action already.

The SIT wasted no time in jumping into action as they have divided into three groups and are actively investigating the series of events leading to the Laddu fiasco.

The SIT team reached Tirumala yesterday and will soon be getting in touch with TTD EO Shyamala Rao who will be briefing them on the matter. Every single aspect of the case, including the procurement of laddu, the contractual agreements, and the supply of contaminated ghee will be investigated.

A delegation will soon be leaving for the AR Diary plant in Tamil Nadu where the daily operations of the plant will be monitored. The representatives of the company are to be investigated by the SIT officers soon. A lot of emphasis is placed on getting the right measure of the Laddu fiasco.

There is a good chance that the SIT might soon be investigating former EO Dharma Reddy who hadn’t appeared before the media even once since the outbreak of this highly controversial fiasco.

All in all, the SIT is orchestrating a high-speed investigation with clear instructions from the AP government that defaulters must be identified as soon as possible.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯