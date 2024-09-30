Andhra Pradesh’s Growth Surge Under Babu’s Leadership

The change in government is bringing in development on a large-scale in Andhra Pradesh. With Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the helm of affairs, the state is witnessing development in various vital sectors. Elected representatives of TDP are also actively getting involved in the process of growth.

During a review meeting held in Guntur, Union Minister and TDP MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said over 30 new ESI hospitals would come to Andhra Pradesh, including a 400-bed facility in Amaravati, which would be constructed at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

Additionally, Rs 80 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of the Indian Post Office state headquarters in Amaravati, the Union Minister said.

Pemmasani also said that they would push for sanction of Rs 100 crore to kickstart the Guntur Channel modernization, Guntur Nala modernization, Nallamadu vagu modernization and their extension, together which would cost Rs 900 crore.

The modernization and extension of the irrigation facility will benefit as many as 77 villages in Guntur Parliamentary constituency.

The Guntur channel water is already reaching 28 villages and once the upgradation, modernization and extension project is completed, it would benefit 49 villages, he said and added that they were planning to ask Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to earmark Rs 150 crore for the three works together.

The officials were directed to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the same which would be presented before the Nabard or World Bank, for approval of funds.

Regarding the skill development among the youth, he said an action plan would be prepared to motivate the youngsters obtain training in Skill Development Centres and also inform them about the high-paying jobs in various sectors.

In another development, the APGENCO and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) together, with an investment of Rs 40,806 crore, would develop five pumped storage projects to generate 5,070 MW in the next five years.

The joint venture agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati.

Andhra Pradesh will also get its second Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) institute. The first such institute had already been set up in Vijayawada.

NITI Aayog has projected three Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha. The three PCPIRs are projected to attract an investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

