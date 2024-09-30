Tirumala Laddu Fiasco: SC Asks Straight Questions

The highly talked-about Tirumala Laddu fiasco has reached the apex court of India, the Supreme Court and it has led to several discussions. Here is a brief look at the transcript of the arguments made by the counsels and the judge bench in today’s hearing.

A Bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said there is no conclusive proof yet to substantiate such a claim and questioned the need to make a public statement on the issue.

The court asked the AP government if any second opinions were taken from other labs regarding the test results. It was further questioned if the Laddu itself was found to have alienated substances or if it was only the procured ghee that was sent back anyway.

It further said that there was no prima facie evidence to show that the ghee in question was used in the process of making laddus.

The court opined in general that god must be left out of politics and such matters must be carefully introspected by the CM before he comes out and makes a public statement.

The bench then ordered both counsels to come up with more consolidated facts on the case for the next hearing.

