Culprits Will Be Caught Soon: Nagababu on Laddu Issue

The Supreme Court of India made a big statement on the Tirumala Laddu issue today as the bench opined that god must be kept away from politics. The apex court asked the TTD counsel to submit the necessary documentation to prove that the Laddu adulteration had indeed happened.

Coinciding with this statement from the apex court, Pawan Kalyan’s brother Nagababu made a parallel comment and he didn’t hold back with the same.

Nagababu commented that the culprits of the case will be identified soon and they will be made to kneel before the law. “The law will take its course of action and there will be consequences for those who are involved with the crime.”

“Those who humiliate the Sanatana Dharma will have to pay the price. Pawan Kalyan has decided to take up this battle and we can rely on him to fight for justice till the very end.”

While the YCP camp and its affiliated leaders have been rejoicing with the verdict from the apex court, Nagababu is confidently saying that the culprits in the case will not be spared. Meanwhile, the SIT investigation on the case is hitting new speeds with the special team sending the ghee samples for further testing today.

