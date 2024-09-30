Laddus Case @ SC: All Eyes On 3 October

One of the most significant developments with regard to the Tirumala Laddus adulteration controversy happened on 30 September when the Supreme Court took up the case. The bench was fairly straightforward with its approach towards establishing the hard facts in the case.

Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the TTD, submitted the ghee which was supplied in June and till 4th July by AR Diary was not sent to analysis to the NDDB. However, it is only the ghee received in tankers supplied on 6 July and 12 July that were sent to NDDB. It is submitted that 4 samples were taken from 2 tankers supplied on 6 July and 2 tankers on 12 July. It is submitted in all 4 samples, ghee was found to be adulterated.

After hearing the argument, the court wanted to clarify if the adulterated ghee that was supplied was actually used in the production of the laddus.

More clarity on the matter will be out on the 3rd of October when the next hearing is scheduled. This is when the main documents pertaining to the lab test reports, subsequent SIT investigation, and Chandrababu’s public statements are to be verified by the court.

Thus far, the Supreme Court had only asked questions pertaining to the media statement from Chandrababu and whether or not adulterated ghee was used in the preparation of the laddus. A detailed look into the scheme of things, which could possibly include the earlier TTD board signing with AR Diary for a lower-than-market-value priced ghee could come into the fray.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯