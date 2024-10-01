Babu @ TDP Office 7th Time: Not Repeating Old Mistake

One of the many reasons behind TDP’s harrowing defeat in the 2019 AP elections is the disconnect between the party leadership, including Chandrababu himself and the working-class cadre. The cadre felt dissociated with the leadership and hence didn’t put in their best efforts during poll management. This was addressed by Babu himself in the post-poll assessment but the damage was done already.

However, things changed drastically in the 2024 election as the cadre was ignited by Chandrababu’s arrest and they firmly backed the party. The hard work of the cadre was so very consolidated that TDP won 135/144 MLA seats. Luckily this time, Chandrababu is actively addressing the ghosts of the 2014-19 tenure.

Incidentally, Chandrababu went to the TDP head office in Mangalagiri for the 7th time since the formulation of the NDA government. On average, he has been visiting the party office once every two weeks.

It isn’t like Babu is holding high-level meetings either. He is on the ground, along with the cadres, and getting to know about their concerns. He is coming very close to the TDP cadre and taking grievances from them which would later be computed.

With CM Babu himself giving direct access, the cadres are happily coming to the party office and getting their inputs directly to the boss. This way, the cadre feels ever so close to the top leadership. This is the biggest change Babu made at the fundamental level in TDP and this is said to be working wonders as the cadres are fully in sync even after the electoral roll.

