Viral Pic: Pawan Poses With His Two Daughters

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan reached the Tirumala last night. He embarked on a barefoot journey from Tirupati to Tirumala. Today, he will have the darshan of Lord Venkateshwara. Pawan’s daughters, Aadya and Polena Anjana Pawanova, accompanied him to the Tirumala visit. Meanwhile, a picture of them posing together landed on social media.

Pawan posed with a big smile as a proud father. Aadhya and Polena also lit up the picture with their bright slimes. Meanwhile, Pawan fans couldn’t keep calm after watching this picture. They are trending the photo all over social media and are showering love on their matinee idol and his daughters.

Fans further opined that it would have been great if the picture featured Pawan’s other two kids, Akira Nandan and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

However, they are more than elated by this picture as well. Pawan’s penance Deeksha regarding the Tirumala Laddu issue ended two days ago. After the Deeksha had ended, he embarked on a trek to Tirumala.

