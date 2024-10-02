Modi’s Flood Relief Funds: South Feels Discriminated!

The discrimination in the distribution of the flood relief funds by the Centre was slammed by those affected in Telugu states, particularly in Telangana.

As many as 14 states faced the wrath of south-west monsoon leading to landslides and heavy flooding. While farmers suffered damage and loss of crops, people living in low-lying areas were displaced with their houses and belongings getting submerged under water.

The Centre released Rs 5,858.60 crore to 14 states affected by floods. Of this, Rs 416.80 crore was released to Telangana and Rs 1,036 crore was released to Andhra Pradesh while Maharashtra received a lion’s share of the allocation. The Centre released a highest share of Rs 1,432 crore to Maharashtra.

It is worth noting that Maharashtra suffered Rs 1,800-crore loss exclusively due to damage of roads and other infrastructure during the recent floods.

The Andhra Pradesh government estimated the loss of Rs 6000 crs due to recent floods but received around Ra 1036 crs and the Telangana government sought Rs 5,000-crore towards flood relief but received Rs 416 crore.

Political observers attributed the special focus on Maharashtra to the upcoming Assembly elections. The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is trying to win elections through the power of money or intimidating leaders of various parties with ED or CBI cases and arresting them, they felt.

The flood relief funds were released to the respective State Disaster Management wings from the NDRF.

