Pawan Settles Controversy with a Stellar Tamil Interview

In the Tirumala Laddu controversy, AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan warned celebrities to stay away from making irrelevant remarks. Pawan made these comments in response to Tamil hero Karthi’s reaction when he tried to avoid the question at the pre-release event of his recent film Sathyam Sundaram.

Karthi issued an apology on social media to Pawan, but this had consequences. Karthi’s fans and a few Tamil celebrities did not appreciate the way Karthi apologized. Tamil fans became active and targeted Pawan Kalyan, with some even attempting to troll him. Just as this whole episode was shaping up to be a significant issue, Pawan settled it once and for all.

The Jana Sena leader featured on a Tamil news channel for an hour-long interview. The anchor initially thought there would be a language barrier with Pawan and prepared to conduct the interview in English. To his surprise, Pawan spoke Tamil fluently, which impressed him.

Not stopping there, Pawan discussed Sanatana Dharma, the late Vijayakanth, MGR, Jayalalithaa, and the LTTE. He even mentioned that he liked the films Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, and actor Yogibabu’s Mandela. In this interview, Pawan explained his stance on the Tirumala Laddu controversy, and it must be said that he aced everything.

Bits and pieces of this interview are being widely shared on social media, and Tamil social media influencers are highly impressed with Pawan Kalyan’s knowledge of Tamil culture, praising him for it.

When the interview aired on TV, Pawan Kalyan was in Tirumala, drawing significant media attention. The microblogging platform X was filled with pictures and videos of him.

That’s how one settles the ‘Lekka.’

