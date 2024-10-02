Coming Soon: HYDRAA 2.0 In AP!

The ever-so-impactful HYDRAA has become a household name in Telangana as it has led to several political debates. The agency is a brainchild of Revanth Reddy who is out on the mission of bringing down illegal constructions in buffer zones pertaining to natural river bodies.

Incidentally, the latest update from Andhra Pradesh is that the state could soon witness an enhanced version of HYDRAA as the NDA government is zeroing in on the mission of demolishing illegal properties.

Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development for Andhra Pradesh, Narayana has announced the action plan to demolish illegal constructions in the state.

Narayana pointed out the recent horrifying floods in Budameru, Vijayawada as a testament to the consequences of occupying natural water bodies. “The illegal occupations in Budameru led to devastating floods. We then cleared them out in order to make sure something like that doesn’t happen in the future.”

“We are now working on a similar operation across Andhra Pradesh as the government intends to restore buffer zones by bringing down illegal occupations. This is a warning to illegal occupants to move away voluntarily. As for the economically weaker communities, the government will first provide them with an alternative solution, and only then will we carry on with the demolition drive.”

It is clear that Andhra Pradesh could also soon be witnessing a demolition operation like HYDRAA. However, the AP government vows to be more sensible about it and made it clear that the clearing-out process will be enforced beyond party lines and there will be no targeted approach for the same.

