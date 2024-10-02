Politicians Losing Sense With ‘Non Sense’ Comments

The politics can become toxic when leaders, who should ideally serve as role models, indulge in personal attacks and sensationalism.

Today, the comments by Congress leader Konda Surekha, the Cabinet Minister for Forest and Environment and Endowments in the Government of Telangana prove that politicians are losing their common sense while criticizing their political rivals.

In today’s instance, Konda Surekha not only crossed the line by dragging a film celebrity’s family into a political matter but also reflected this unfortunate trend. It’s concerning that some politicians resort to such tactics to stay in the spotlight instead of focusing on policy and public service. This incident involving the female minister underscores the importance of holding politicians accountable for their words and actions.

The minister’s remarks, which involved blaming a former minister, who is also an opposition party leader, for the celebrity’s son’s divorce in connection to an illegal demolition, were utterly disgraceful. These statements undermine the integrity of the political discourse and show a lack of respect for the personal lives of individuals who have no direct connection to the ongoing political issues.

Dragging family matters into public discourse is irrelevant and unbecoming of someone in a position of power. It shows a disregard for political leaders’ responsibility toward maintaining a dignified and constructive dialogue. This is not the first time that such an unfortunate situation has happened, and many politicians have followed this disgraceful strategy over the years.

When politicians can not defend their actions politically or have no logic, they resort to using unparliamentary language to sideline the actual issue. Unfortunately, such behavior is not acceptable. Politicians’ behavior, especially when it involves demeaning women, sets a dangerous precedent for future political conversations. It encourages a culture where mudslinging, disrespect, and personal attacks precede serious governance and policy discussions.

Politicians are elected to solve societal problems, enact meaningful change, and better the lives of the citizens. But when their focus shifts to character assassination and creating sensational narratives, they fail the people who trust them.

Leaders, especially those in positions of high responsibility, must remember that their words carry weight and can influence public opinion and behavior. Even recently, we have seen a former female minister from Andhra Pradesh also resorting to objectionable and unparliamentary language against her political rivals, drawing serious criticism from the public.

Ironically, these politicians forget that the public is watching and make a fool of themselves. The public will give them the much-needed ‘return gifts’ in the form of not electing them again. So, it is high time that politicians watch their tongues and prevail some sense by ending non-sense talks in public spaces.

Related

Tags Konda Surekha

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯