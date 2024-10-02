A Flood Of Tweets Condemning Konda Surekha’s Comments

The unimaginably vulgar comments by Telangana minister Konda Surekha have been slammed by many from film and political circles.

The minister stooping down with her comments to unwanted levels for political mileage is called out loud by actors Nani, Sushanth, Prakash Raj, and politician Roja among others.

Nani wrote, ‘Disgusting to see politicians thinking that they can get away talking any kind of nonsense. When your words can be so irresponsible it’s stupid of us to expect that you will have any responsibility for your people. It’s not just about actors or cinema. This is not abt any political party. It is not okay for someone in such a respectable position to talk such utter baseless rubbish in front of the media and think that it is okay. We all should condemn such practice which will reflect poorly on our society.’

Disgusting to see politicians thinking that they can get away talking any kind of nonsense. When your words can be so irresponsible it’s stupid of us to expect that you will have any responsibility for your people. It’s not just about actors or cinema. This is not abt any… — Nani (@NameisNani) October 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni echoed his mother Amala’s tweet and he said, ‘My dear mother I support every word you have said and I am With you and the family..I’m sorry that you have to address this demonic nonsense but we have no choice sometimes but to deal with such sociopaths.’

Starting with NTR and Nani, there are many actors and technicians from the film industry reacting to the ongoing issue. It has to be seen what the Congress government in Telangana has to say on this.

I thought it was only those who need 2 minute fame and indulge in yellow journalism speak this language. But here, I see an absolute disgrace to womanhood. Konda Surekha garu, I am sure some values were instilled in you. Where have they flown out of the window? A person in a… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 2, 2024

My dear mother I support every word you have said and I am With you and the family..I’m sorry that you have to address this demonic nonsense but we have no choice sometimes but to deal with such sociopaths. https://t.co/an9SrXBkon — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) October 2, 2024

Related

Tags Konda Surekha KTR Samantha KTR Samantha Naga Chaitanya

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯