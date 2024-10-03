Netizens Furious, Konda Surekha Retracks Her Words

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s claim that BRS leader KT Rama Rao was responsible for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce ignited controversy. The Akkineni family, along with Samantha and several prominent figures from the film industry, swiftly criticized her remarks.

Actors like NTR, Nani, and others slammed Konda Surekha for her comments. The common opinion was dragging personal lives into politics is unacceptable. Netizens also expressed their fury over Konda Surekha.

In the aftermath, Konda Surekha retracted her words. She expressed that Samantha’s rise through her own strength is not only an admiration for her but also an inspiration.

“If my comments caused any distress to Samantha or her fans, I will unconditionally take back my remarks,” stated Konda Surekha emphasizing that her words should not be misunderstood.

