PK Announces New Party 1 Yr Before Polls

Noted political strategist Prashant Kishor needs no introduction in the Telugu states as he worked closely with Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier. He was instrumental in Jagan’s raise to power in the 2019 election before he switched sides in 2024 and predicted Jagan;s downfall before anyone.

Coming to the point now, PK has now taken a big step regarding his own career as he announced his new party today in Patna.

Prashant has named his party as “Jan Suraaj” and it will be contesting in the forthcoming general election in Bihar which is likely to happen later next year. He intends to be a main player in Bihar politics by the time 2025 polls commence.

Prashant hasn’t announced allegiance either with Nitish Kumar or BJP as he intends to fight the electoral battle all alone.

The Jan Suraaj campaign began with a Padyatra (foot march) across various districts in Bihar, where Kishor and his team engaged with local communities to build a connection with the grassroots and gather insights for policy formulation

PK’s new party will contest all 243 seats in Bihar and it will allocate 40 dedicated MLA tickets to women as a part of PK’s women empowerment drive.

While PK was able to write successful blue prints for his political clients, we shall see if he will be able to succeed in his own political life henceforth.

