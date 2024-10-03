Konda Surekha Digging Congress’s Grave In Telangana?

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s distasteful comments against KT Rama Rao and Samantha received a huge backlash from people since last night. Many industry celebrities also condemned Surekha’s statements and demanded a public apology from her.

Eventually, Surekha took back her words this morning and said that she never intended to hurt any family but unfortunately, words came out of her mouth in the heat of the moment.

Meanwhile, this incident once again showed how low politics have stopped in Telangana over the past few months. Leaders have been abusing each other, going for personal attacks and now, it went so overboard that Surekha tried assassinating the character of another woman.

The same incident happened in Andhra Pradesh during YCP’s government. YCP leaders made inappropriate comments against Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari. At that time, Jagan Mohan Reddy didn’t take action against the leaders who commented against Bhuvaneshwari. Eventually, it became one of the factors in the downfall of the YCP government.

Now, Surekha dug Congress’s grave by making such comments against Samantha. Even though she took back her statements, the damage has been done. Surekha did not restrict herself at criticising her political rival KTR but also dragged film industry members which can be termed objectionable. Moreover, this time, it is a lady who made the distasteful comments and it adds up more to the damage.

It is now up to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on how he will deal with the issue. All eyes are on his action towards this issue. It is also important for him to react to the incident to safeguard Congress’s reputation among people.

If Revanth Reddy remains silent like how YS Jagan did, it sends a negative message to the public that Revanth also encourages such behaviour and approves of the same. It again will further help Congress to sink.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯