Pawan Kalyan’s Sensational Comments On Courts!

Pawan Kalyan yet again made sensational comments regarding courts and Sanatana dharma during his Varaahi declaration meet in Tirupati. The actor-turned-politician said he never thought he would come onto the roads to speak to preserve and guard Sanatara Dharma.

The DCM of AP, Pawan Kalyan says that they have been observing for many decades and the laws have been harsh on Sanatana dharma followers while the followers of other religions are shown humanity and pity. ‘The courts are protecting the abusers and attackers of Sanatana Dharma’, said Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan also mentioned a young leader’s statement which reads ‘Sanatana Dharma is a virus, we will end it’. He further said all the courts in the country would respond if similar comments were made against Islam and punish them mercilessly.

Pawan said the courts are scared to speak against those who insult Sanatana dharma.

