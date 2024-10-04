Tirumala Laddu: SC orders Independent Probe

The much anticipated final order on the Tirumala Laddu issue has been issued by the Supreme Court of India. The court has disposed of the petition after appointing the final Special Investigation Team comprising of top investigative officers.

Supreme Court ordered an independent Special Investigation Team to investigate the Tirupati Laddu case.

SC forms SIT consisting of 2 members of CBI, 2 members of AP State Police, and one FSSAI member. SC says the SIT probe will be monitored by the CBI Director. FSSAI representative shall be nominated by the Chairperson, FSSAI

The investigation will be monitored by the CBI central director which will mean that the nature of the investigation will be of the highest sanctity. There is no scope for any mishaps here.

The court clearly mentioned that there is no scope for political high drama in the case and ordered to depoliticize the proceedings by appointing central CBI troopers to bring an individualistic approach to the scheme of things.

