The apex court of India, the Supreme Court has constituted a 5-member Special Investigation Team on the Tirumala laddu fiasco. This team will comprise 2 CBI officer, 2 AP State Police and 1 FSSAI representative.

On this matter, CM Chandrababu Naidu has shared a new tweet as he appeared to be in all readiness for the forthcoming investigation.

“I welcome the Honourable Supreme Court’s order of setting up SIT, comprising officers from CBI, AP Police and FSSAI to investigate the issue of adulteration of Tirupati laddu. Satyamev Jayate. Om Namo Venkatesaya.” Babu tweeted a few minutes ago.

Going by the tweet, the government of Andhra Pradesh is fully ready for the independent body’s investigation on the Tirumala lady issue. This show of confidence could be a worrisome sight for the YCP cadres who are in dual mind about the central investigation body.

