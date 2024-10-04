Why SC Judgement Good For Babu Government!

The Tirumala Laddu issue has hit a new peak today with the Supreme Court constituting a Special Investigation Team. The SIT will consist of 2 CBI officers, 2 AP state police, and 1 FSSAI representative. The investigation will be monitored by the CBI Director, meaning there is no scope for error.

This judgment made by the SC might well be considered a blessing to the Chandrababu-led government in AP and here is the reason why.

Earlier, the AP government constituted an SIT comprising of IG-ranking officer Sarvasreshta Tripathi and it had even commenced the investigation. As expected, the YCP outfit cried foul on this as they claimed that Chandrababu will dictate terms for the SIT investigation and the end verdict would be against Jagan.

However, the latest order from the Apex court means that central troopers are the investigating authorities. The CBI Director himself, under the jurisdiction of the AP government, will be investigating the case.

The AP government and TTD will anyway cooperate to the investigation and all the hard facts will be presented to the designated SIT.

Earlier, with AP SIT, there was a chance for the YCP outfit to cunningly push the blame on Chandrababu with regard to the investigation. So even if the agency faulted the Jagan government, they would have argued that the SIT worked under Babu’s command.

But now that the central authorities are involved, there will be apprehensions here, considering it is an independent body. So, whatever verdict is delivered by the CBI-driven SIT will be deemed decisive. If the then Jagan government is found to be at fault over the Laddu fiasco, there is no saving the YCP group then.

This way, the SC judgment today with regard to the independent SIT is only going to be beneficial for the NDA outfit as they get to present hard facts in an undeniable manner.

