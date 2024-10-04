SIT Ledu Bit Ledu, YS Jagan Says

In what has been the most decisive news regarding the Tirumala laddu fiasco, the supreme court ordered SIT investigation on the case. The independent investigative body will have a couple of CBI officials and a couple of AP state police along with an FSSAI officer.

Jagan Mohan Reddy held a press meet shortly after the order from the Supreme Court as he delivered a very lengthy presentation in front of the media. He made a set of very interesting comments during the media meet.

Shockingly, Jagan seemed to be in disapproval of the SIT wing that was enforced by the apex court. Jagan’s exact words in Telugu were “SIT avasaram ledu, bit avasaram ledu….”

“There is no need for SIT investigation at all on this matter. Sit ledu bit ledu… The issue didn’t even happen in the first place so what is the need to enforce an investigation through an independent body? What will any investigative officer do in this matter?” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Jagan openly stating in front of media that there is no need for SIT investigation just an hour after the Supreme Court mandated the same is not expected. While YCP leaders are oddly celebrating the Supreme’s order on central investigation, Jagan appears to be in a contradicting mood.

