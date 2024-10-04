‘Let’s Wait and See’ – Udayanidhi Stalin’s Response To Pawan’s Warning

The Sanatana Dharma speech at Vaarahi declaration by Pawan Kalyan has hit the headlines. Pawan Kalyan’s aggressive speech also has a mention of Rahul Gandhi and an indirect mention of Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udayanidhi Stalin’s public speech last year.

Pawan Kalyan recalled a Young politician from Tamil Nadu who said the Sanatana Dharma is like a virus and it should be wiped out. Pawan Kalyan further warned whoever is trying to wipe out Sanatana Dharma, will get wiped out.

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udayanidhi Stalin reacted to the comments with just, ‘Let’s wait and see’.

Udayanidhi Stalin in his speech last year said, ‘Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated and later clarified he never called for genocide of people who follow Sanatana Dharma but said this Sanatana Dharma divided people in the name of caste and religion.

