Jagan’s First Talk On Sanatana Dharmam

Thanks to deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, the term Sanatana Dharmam has become a trending topic in Andhra Pradesh. The JSP chief has been actively pushing to uphold the sanctity of the Sanatana Dharmam since the surfacing of the Tirumala Laddu issue.

Now, for the first time, Jagan Mohan Reddy uttered the term Sanatana Dharmam as he addressed the media today. In this context, Jagan used the Sanatana Dharmam reference to defame Pawan Kalyan.

“This Pawan Kalyan proudly speaks about Sanatana Dharmam and I have only one straight question to him. Does he even know what Sanatana Dharmam means? If yes, then why is he supporting Chandrababu Naidu who is terrorizing the Hindu public by misusing the Tirumala Laddu issue? Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu, I myself know that there are no facts in this case. But Pawan is propagating a hate agenda in the name of Sanatana Dharmam.” Jagan stated.

Jagan’s first reference at the holy Dharma was confined to political talk on Pawan Kalyan rather than the actual spiritual sanctity of the Sanatana Dharma practice.

