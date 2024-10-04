Laddu Case : Jagan gives clean chit, says no need of investigation

YSR Congress party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to be so desperate to draw conclusions from Supreme Court’s fresh directives over the ongoing row regarding adulteration of the holy Tirupati Venkateswara Swamy ‘Laddu’ prasadam that triggered a massive political storm in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier today, the apex court observed that the case merits an independent probe by a five member team involving SIT and CBI. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister welcomed the court’s decision. Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy commented that there is no need of any investigation and gave a clean chit to the issue.

Jagan immediately addressed a press meet at his Tadepalli residence just a while ago and claimed that Supreme Court criticised Chandrababu Naidu’s allegations and came down heavily on his comments. He said the court is aware of Naidu’s malafide intention to stoke up communal sentiments and asked him not to use the issue for political mileage.

Though the court didn’t find fault with the idea of AP government to form a Special Investigation Team to conduct a detailed enquiry into the entire issue but ordered to include officers from CBI and FSSAI to make sure that the investigation progresses in a fair and unbiased manner, Jagan stated that the court didn’t entertain Naidu’s SIT and cancelled it.

Jagan spoke as if the Supreme Court has given the final judgement in this case and demanded Chandrababu Naidu to apologise for his allegations. He was so frustrated and claimed that Naidu and his party are blatantly spreading lies on this issue. He also said that TTD EO repeatedly claimed that the ghee tankers were not used for preparation of Laddus but Naidu intentionally targeted his party with baseless allegations.

Even when the enquiry into this adulteration saga is in the starting stage and the court has ordered an independent investigation to find out the veracity of the allegations, Jagan seems to be very keen to deny the glaring deviations committed by the TTD board under his regime.

He said there is no need of any SIT in this case and no matter whatever report the committee gives, Venkateswara Swamy will punish the wrongdoers. These comments from Jagan invited huge criticism because he appeared to be in a lot of fear that the report will come against his government.

