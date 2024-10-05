Revanth Reddy Urges BRS to Share Its Wealth

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy lashed out at the BRS leaders yet again.

He alleged that the BRS has Rs 1,500 crore in its account and suggested that the party donate Rs 500 crore to the poor in Telangana.

Speaking at a programme in Hyderabad, he said that one would know about how the assets of former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and former minister K.T. Rama Rao’s assets grew in the last 10 years if they can look at their poll affidavits filed during the previous elections.

“Is this amount not looted from the public? This wealth is definitely not your legacy. Your property and bank balance kept growing while that of people in Telangana kept dipping,” he pointed out.

He said the people know better about how the BRS assets including media houses, farmhouses, party offices and thousands of crores investment had come to you. While the youth in Telangana were dying and people were becoming poor, the BRS leaders’ assets continued to accumulate and grow huge in number.

At the same time, he said that the BRS leaders were daydreaming about returning to power through social media. They will not get power but instead go to Charlapally jail.

