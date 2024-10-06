Sensational KK Exit Poll: Congress Sweeping

After narrowly passing the line in the recent general election, the BJP outfit has been presented with a litmus test with the three-state assembly elections. In accordance, the polling was completed in Haryana last evening as the state headed for assembly polls.

Coming to the exit poll surveys on the same, the sensational KK Survey which sensationally predicted a 160-seat+ win for NDA in AP, has now rolled out its projection for Haryana polls.

According to the survey report rolled out by KK Survey, the ruling BJP will be confined to 11 seats while Congress is projected to win 75 seats. It appears that the ruling BJP will barely get opposition staus this term, hinting at a huge anti-incumbency wave that is sweeping Haryana.

Going by the numbers issued by KK, the Haryana polls are also heavily one-side polarized much like the Andhra Pradesh elections. But this time unlike in AP, the wave is completely against the NDA camp.

Needless to say, the Haryana assembly elections could well dictate terms in the forthcoming Maharashtra and Bihar elections that are scheduled for 2025.

