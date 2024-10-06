Rushikonda Palace Becomes White Elephant for Naidu

One of the many failed decisions taken by ex-CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his tenure is the construction of the Rushikonda Palace which has turned out to be a white elephant. Jagan, with many miscalculations, spent Rs 500 crores on the construction of the mega palace on the grass banks of Rushikonda and this project is still costing the AP government a substantial amount of money.

Apparently, the NDA government is scratching their heads while contemplating the project. The administrative wing isn’t sure about the purpose of the project. Should this swanky building be used for government activities, which isn’t financially feasible, or must it be used for private purposes like resorts? The NDA outfit doesn’t have an answer.

As per newspaper clippings, the government is having to spend Rs 1 lakh per day on the palace. This includes the 150-member crew that is needed to keep it up and running. Apart from that, the costs of plumbing, electricity, garden maintenance, and other other housekeeping activities are costing the government in lakhs, say reports.

Apparently, the electricity bill of this building alone is Rs 6 lakh per month. The previous YCP government hadn’t cleared the bill amounting to Rs 85 lakh till now and this is additional burden.

At the same time, the government is in no position to leave this building without care, as it would incur Rs 500 crore loss. All in all, this costly project has become a white elephant that is incurring enormous financial loss to the government.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯