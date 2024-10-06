Revanth Reddy Hits Back At Modi

PM Modi did something unexpected yesterday as he aimed at a dig at the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana. Speaking at a public meeting in Maharashtra, Modi said the people of Telangana are repenting the decision to vote for Congress as the government hasn’t yet fulfilled the farmer loan waiver program.

This statement from Modi has triggered a befitting reaction from Revanth Reddy and he hasn’t held back with his response.

In a direct contradiction to Modi’s tweet, Revanth replied “In our Government…every crop loan below Rs 2 lakh was waived totally as promised. This covered a total of 22,22,067 farmers, with an amount of Rs 17,869.22 crore – the single largest farm loan waiver since #Telangana was formed.”

About the forthcoming loan waiver program that is applicable to those who have over Rs 2 lakh loans, Telangana government will soon be implementing waiver for farmers who have a loan of above Rs 2 lakh…once they clear the amount above the Rs 2,00,000 limit.

Not stopping there, Revanth stated that Modi must take a lesson from Congress with regard to pro-farmer approach. “I firmly believe that our efforts demonstrate our dedication to the welfare of farmers and I hope that this initiative serves as an exemplary model for other states in prioritizing agricultural development.”

While not many CMs in India are daring enough to to hit back at Modi, Telangana’s Revanth Reddy had no apprehensions about the same. He hit back at Modi with hard facts and went on to ask the PM to take a cue from his pro-farmer approach.

