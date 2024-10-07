Another Day, Jagan Cancels Another AP Visit

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has mostly been staying at this residence in Bengaluru and occasionally coming to AP. This is resulting in many of his political visits getting abrupted for logistical reasons. Recently, it was the case of the Tirumala visit which got canceled in the last minute, post which Jagan settled for a single press meet and let go of the issue.

This time, it is the Punganur visit that has again gotten canceled in the last minute and this marks the second such incident in the last few days.

Incidentally, Jagan was supposed to go to Punganur and sympathize with a paining Muslim family who recently lost their girl child in a freakish kidnap and murder case. Jagan’s Media painted this as a rape case and YCP social media wing carried the same narrative. It was then announced that Jagan would arrive in Punganur and meet the family on 9 October.

But prior to that, AP home minister Anitha visited the family and assured all possible support. CM Chandrababu himself spoke with the victim’s father on the phone.

This took away any impetus from Jagan’s scheduled visit and as a result, he had to cancel the Punganur visit at the last minute. He is confining himself to Bengaluru again now.

If Jagan actually resides in Andhra Pradesh and keeps track of these events, then it would make it easier for him to keep himself accessible to the public. But the frequent Bengaluru trips and elongated stays there have started to result in Jagan detaching with the sociopolitical situation in AP. This is not a good sign for YCP as a party.

