In Pics: Babu Meets Modi @ Delhi

The two big guns of Indian poltics, Chandrababu Naidu and PM Modi reportedly had a fruitful meeting in Delhi today.

The focal points of discussion were obviously the Amaravati project, cabinet approval for revised costs of Polavaram, and Vizag Railway zone.

“Had a fruitful meeting with the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri. @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today. I thanked him for the cabinet approval of revised cost estimates of the Polavaram Project and apprised him of developments in Andhra Pradesh.” CM Chandrababu tweeted a few minutes ago.

Babu thanked Modi for supporting AP over the fiscal stress being faced by the state and appreciated his support to the Capital City of Amaravati.

Babu was accompanied by other TDP MPs including Lavu Krishnadeva Rayulu, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Ram Mohan Naidu and others.

