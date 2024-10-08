10 AM Update: Who’s Winning Haryana and Jammu?

Two Indian states, namely Haryana and Jammu Kashmir are set to declare their assembly election results today and there is a whole lot of emphasis on the same. Interestingly, the early trends in Haryana have already exhibited a roller coaster ride while the mandate is almost clear in Jammu.

Immediately after the counting commenced, Congress stormed to humongous lead in Haryana. At one point, Congress led in 65 seats while ruling BJP got confined to 23.

But in a remarkable turnaround that was recorded at 10 AM, the BJP has managed to storm to lead as the party was ahead in 46 constituencies while Congress was restricted to 33. Though this isn’t the final trend, the comeback scripted by the BJP is surprising many.

In Jammu, the JKNC outfit led by Farook Abdullah is decisively leading in 39 seats while its ally Congress leads in 9 seats. Together, this alliance has just about enough trends to form the government in J&K. BJP is leading in 26 seats here.

While the J&K segment is bound to go to the INDIA block, the close fight in Haryana is where the surprise lands as Congress was projected to easily sweep the state according to exit polls. Can BJP hold this lead and retain power for third time, or will Congress manage to sneak by in the end and come to power? We will know in a few hours.

NOTE: We have used the real-time data on the Election Commission website for accuracy. The real-time trends in media telecasts could be different from the mentioned numbers.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯