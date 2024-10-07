Malla Reddy Meets Babu: What Is BRS Reaction?

In what could be considered a major power move in Telangana’s political landscape, BRS firebrand Malla Reddy and his son in law Marri Rajasekhar Redy met TDP boss Chandrababu Naidu today.

Though the outer perception for the meeting has been locked as a formal meet up where Malla Reddy invited Babu to his granddaughter’s wedding, a few are reading between the lines. There are certain speculations that Malla Reddy who was earlier with TDP prior to 2014 could have discussed certain aspects with Babu now.

However, when this was brought up in front of BRS spokesperson Balka Suman, he didn’t seem too bothered.

When asked about the nature of the meeting between Malla Reddy and Chandrababu, Balka Suman wrote it off as a formal one. “Malla Reddy invited KCR, KTR, Harish Rao and me myself to his family’s wedding. He might have invited Chandrababu garu to the same.”

Notably, Malla Reddy is one of the more troubled leaders in Telangana after BRS lost power to Congress. It is extensively reported that he intends to leave and join Congress and even made multiple efforts in this regard but couldn’t secure anything consolidated.

At this point in time, Malla Reddy’s meeting with his earlier boss Chandrababu has sparked a few debates. But for now, BRS doesn’t appear to be too bothered about the same.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯