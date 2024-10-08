Babu Brings Dignified Batch From AP To Modi

Member of Parliament is the highest public electoral designate in the constitution and this post holds significant value. But in the 2019-24 YCP tenure, there were a handful of motormouths and lackluster orators who held MP positions on YCP’s behalf.

In the YCP tenure, MPs were confined to public hate speeches on Chandrababu rather than respectful policy decisions. On top of that, almost all of YCP MPs, in an attempt to impress Jagan Mohan Reddy used to cry foul on TDP and JSP bigwigs.

However, with the onset of Chandrababu government in AP, things have changed substantially.

This was observed in CM Babu’s Delhi trip last night as he was accompanied by a bunch of educated designates while meeting PM Modi.

The likes of Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Lavu Krishnadeva Rayulu and Rammohan Naidu, who are not just very well educated but also extremely sensible people were taken by Babu to meet Modi.

The difference in the MP personnel between the earlier tenure and this tenure is staggering.

This is the kind of decent representation that AP needs at the moment to enhance its image. Having such bright young prospects by his side is certainly going to help CM Babu.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯