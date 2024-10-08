100% Right In AP, 100% Wrong in Haryana

Polls remain a most keenly observed process in any democracy. Right from the issue of notification to the declaration of results, voters keep a close watch on all the developments.

Exit polls draw much attention of the voters in any polling process. KK Survey, an obscure poll survey organization till the recent Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, suddenly rose to prominence and drew the electorate’s awareness after the neck-to-neck race of parties in the state.

Buoyed by the correct prediction of TDP coalition’s victory in AP, KK Survey forecasted a win for the Congress in Haryana.

In the exit poll, KK Survey forecasted that the BJP would remain an utter flop due to the heavy anti-incumbency factor. It even predicted that the BJP would secure only 12-15 seats in Haryana.

KK Survey’s exit poll favoured an advantageous position for the Congress and projected that winning 75 seats was a cakewalk for the party.

However, the public did not act as per KK Survey’s prediction. Instead, they weighed their options carefully and sent a clear message to the political parties that they have to act responsibly with them.

In Haryana, the BJP made a hat-trick with a thin winning margin.

Surprisingly, it was found that netizens searched for KK Survey exit poll results after the elections in Haryana.

As KK Survey results proved correct in AP, they assumed it would make the right prediction in Haryana too but it failed.

