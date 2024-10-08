BJP Gets Only 29, But Modi Happy

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections this year packed quintessential political drama as it marks the first polls since the abolishment of Article 370 and 35(A).

As it turned out, Jammu Kashmir National Conference led by Farooq Abdullah swept the polls. They will be forming the government here along with Congress. BJP had to settle to 29 seats here but Modi appears to be still pleased with the same.

Regarding the JK polls, Modi said these elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been very special. They were held for the first time after the removal of Articles 370 and 35(A) and witnessed a high turnout, thus showing the people’s belief in democracy.

“I am proud of the BJP’s performance in Jammu and Kashmir. I thank all those who have voted for our Party and placed their trust in us. I assure the people that we will keep working for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir.” Modi tweeted.

In the end, BJP performed better than many expected and this could come as a significant boost to the party in this Muslim-dominated belt.

