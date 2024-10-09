Those 31 Seats Gave Deadly Shock To Congress

The keenly anticipated Haryana and Jammu Kashmir elections are done and dusted. While BJP swept Haryana against all odds, the Farooq Abdullah led National Conference secured Jammu.

Coming to the Haryana elections, a very interesting statistic has caught the eye now. Interestingly, Congress ended up losing 31 assembly seats in the election by a margin of under 1000 votes. More shockingly, 18 of these seats were lost by less than 500 votes.

Factually, Congress won 37 assembly seats in the election and lost extremely close battles in 31 assembly seats by less than 1000 votes. To their dismay, losing a whopping 18 assembly seats by 500 votes must be hard to digest. This shows the nature of the close election that happened in Haryana.

Even if Congress had won 10 of the 18 assembly seats, they would have been in power, much like how major exit polls predicted. But it simply wasn’t to be for the Congress outfit as they lost by the narrowest of margins in several segments.

BJP’s last-minute booth capturing and extremely well-executed electioneering reportedly turned out to be the game changer. In the end, the Congress cadres which were already in a celebratory mood before the counting, after seeing all the exit polls in their favor got humbled very quickly as BJP completed a remarkable turnaround.

