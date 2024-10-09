Maa Vaallu Kuda Books Rasukuntunnaru: YS Jagan

In one of his occasional brief trips to Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held an interactive session with his party cadres in Mangalagiri. In the meeting, Jagan centered his speech around the famous “Red book” of Nara Lokesh which has rattled the entire YCP ecosystem.

Jagan noted that the NDA government has ridden the curtains for a dangerous political scene and vowed to take revenge on the same. He claimed that severe YCP leaders are being targeted by TDP cadres and his really is a dangerous culture.

About the famous “red book”, Jagan Mohan Reddy said “Red book rasukovadam pedda pani emi kaadu… maa vallu kuda books rasukuntunnaru”. He implied that YCP cadres are noting down the names of TDP leaders who are troubling them.

Adding further, Jagan claimed that he too is unable to control his party cadres from maintaining their own books and writing names of TDP leaders. He intended to deliver a threat to the TDP cadres though this statement.

While Nara Lokesh’s Red Book is intended to note down the abusive police officials who troubled TDP cadres during YCP tenure, the Jagan-led outfit has started to publicize their own books to seek political vengeance.

Notably, Ambati Rambabu had also commented recently that he is maintaining “green book” to note down the names of hardworking YCP cadres and he would reward them once YCP is in power again. As it turns out, Andhra Pradesh politics are revolving around “Red book, green book, and good book”.

