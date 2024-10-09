Jagan Sings EVM Tune, Again

Andhra Pradesh witnessed the most one-sided electoral roll in its history this year with the NDA outfit winning 164 MLA seats while Jagan’s YCP got relegated to 11 seats. Ever since, Jagan has been vaguely pushing the blame on the EVMs and he has used the latest Harayana elections topic to push this narrative further again.

Jagan cleverly used the Haryana elections topic to carry forward his narrative against EVMs as he likened both scenarios.

Jagan tweeted “Yet another election result confounds popular perception. Haryana election result is no different from Andhra Pradesh, on which cases are pending in courts. In a democracy like ours, Democracy should not only be prevalent but also be seen to be thriving. The only way to ensure both is going back to Paper Ballot”.

The YCP head is evidently going all out against EVMs and desperate to enforce the paper ballot system.

Jagan is facing substantial backlash for this comment as there are several comments under his tweet that read “Jagan had no problem with EVMs when he won 151 in 2019 but he smells foul play when the situation got reversed.”

At this point, even YCP supporters are pushing Jagan to come out of the EVM delusion as that is a gone deal and work on resurrecting the party from root level, which is where he seriously lacked over the last 5 years.

