CM Babu Worked Overtime In Delhi?

At the ripe age of 74, CM Chandrababu is still going the extra mile for Andhra Pradesh and the same is to be understood from his Delhi trip a couple of days ago. In this 2-day trip to Delhi, Chandrababu reportedly worked overtime, as revealed by TDP MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

Pemmasani revealed that Chandrababu worked round the clock on this Delhi trip and at one point in this tour, Babu scheduled a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman post-midnight as he was occupied with meetings all day long.

Reportedly, Babu was busy meeting PM Modi, and other union ministers Nitin Gadkari, and Ashwini Vaishnaw all day long. Incidentally, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was unavailable at her office due to another trip and she returned only by midnight. So, Babu completed meetings with as many as 6 ministers through the course of the day and then met the finance minister after midnight upon her arrival.

Key topics like World Bank assistance for Amaravati, and funding of central projects in AP reportedly came to discussion in the meeting then, even at that late hour.

The dedication of Babu to work nearly 24 hours while in the Delhi trip has evidently amazed Pemmasani and he took to Twitter to share the same.

