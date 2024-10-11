GHMC Commissioner Amrapali To Move To AP

The center has denied GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata’s request to remain in the Telangana cadre. Amrapali, a 2010-batch IAS officer, was originally allotted to the Andhra Pradesh cadre during the state’s bifurcation, and she has now been directed to join the Andhra cadre. The Ministry also turned down her plea to be recognized as a Telangana-native officer, clarifying that based on the recommendations of the Khandekar Committee, she will continue in the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

The Khandekar Committee was responsible for allocating civil service officers after dividing the state. While the committee followed established rules for this process, several officers expressed dissatisfaction. They objected to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), arguing that they should be placed in the Telangana cadre.

Many of these officers claimed to be natives of Telangana despite being assigned to Andhra Pradesh. In a similar case, Somesh Kumar, while serving as Telangana’s Chief Secretary, was directed by the court to report to Andhra Pradesh, after which he resigned. Amrapali now faces a similar situation, as she has been asked to report to Andhra Pradesh while serving as Hyderabad’s Commissioner.

Amrapali listed Visakhapatnam as her permanent address, and based on this, the Pratyush Sinha Committee assigned her to Andhra Pradesh, following the Khandekar Committee’s recommendations. Despite her appeal to be reassigned to Telangana, her request was denied.

The High Court upheld the decisions of both the Khandekar and Pratyush Sinha Committees, leaving Amrapali with no further legal recourse. As a result, she is now expected to be relieved from her duties in Telangana and report to Andhra Pradesh.

