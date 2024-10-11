I am The Biggest Victim of Jagan: Chandrababu

CM Chandrababu Naidu led a resilient 2024 election campaign on the back of his arrest and release later last year. In many ways, this was a must-win election for the likes of Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan, and others. In tune with this, the NDA outfit was persistent with its efforts and won a whopping 164 seats in the election.

However, rolling back the days, Chandrababu is still fresh off the wounds left by the earlier Jagan tenure as he stated he himself is the biggest victim of Jagan.

Interacting with the local TDP cadres, Chandrababu remarked “I understand that several TDP leaders were tortured by this psychopathic Jagan Mohan Reddy. I myself am the biggest victim of Jagan. I was put through hell in jail for 53 days. They flew drones inside the jail and placed CC cameras to record every movement of mine. I wasn’t even given hot water inside the jail.”

However, despite the inhumane treatment Babu got in jail, he doesn’t intend to seek revenge on Jagan or the rest of the YCP ecosystem. “Revenge politics are not my style. If I really wanted, I could have jailed every person responsible for my torture, but that is not the kind of person I am.”

