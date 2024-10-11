Lokesh Least Bothered About Jagan’s Good Book

Andhra Pradesh politics have started to revolve around “book”, it appears. TDP’s Nara Lokesh, prior to the election vowed to enforce the Red Book mechanism through which he would take adequate action on police and government officials who troubled the TDP cadres during the YCP tenure.

Shortly after, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy drew inspiration from Lokesh and he vowed to impose “Good Book”. He says he will note down hardworking cadre’s names in this good book and promote them once YCP is in power. This statement from Jagan has evoked an interesting reaction from Nara Lokesh and here’s what he said in response.

When asked to react on Jagan’s good book, Lokesh replied “I feel perhaps Jagan drew inspiration from my Red Book, but I don’t care about him or his book. Red Book is intended to save TDP cadres who went through hell during YCP tenure. I don’t care about any of their good books or blue books.”

Lokesh opines that Jagan’s Good Book idea is inspired by his red book mechanism but he appears to be least bothered about this action plan from Jagan.

