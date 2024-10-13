Pic Talk: How 2 CMs Treated Chiranjeevi

There is no debating the fact that former AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy mistreated the film industry. In particular, there was this one time when the likes of Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and others went to the AP CM Office and Jagan didn’t reciprocate as much respect for them.



The one particular visual when Jagan ignored Chiranjeevi when the latter greeted him with folded hands trended on social media then.

Cut to now, the situation is completely different as Chiranjeevi got a royal treatment at the CM Office which is operated by Chandrababu Naidu now.

In his latest visit to the AP CMO to handover CMRF cheque to Chandrababu, Megastar Chiranjeevi was treated with utmost respect by CM Babu.

Social media is now buzzing with two contrasting pictures. In one pic, we see Jagan ignoring Chiranjeevi while the latter greeted him with folded hands. And in the other pic, we see CM Babu heartily greeting Chiranjeevi. In his two different visits to the AP CMO, Chiranjeevi must have witnessed two completely contrasting treatments.

