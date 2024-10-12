Defamation Case: CPI Narayana Faults Nagarjuna

Telangana politics saw a turbulence after Congress minister Konda Surekha made a wild allegation on KTR and linked it to the Naga Chaitanya-Samantha divorce. This resulted in the Akkineni family taking the legal route and filing a defamation case worth Rs 100 crores against Konda Surekha.

Reacting on this matter, CPI veteran Narayana unconventionally faulted Nagarjuna for dragging on the issue.

“Nagarjuna himself has lost credibility and respectability with Bigg Boss. He became unpopular by hosting an anti-social show like Bigg Boss. So what is the point in a credible-less man filing a defamation case?” Narayana said on a shocking note.

The CPI veteran said it would have been more fitting had Samantha gone to court as she is a woman and she faced the brunt of Konda Surekha’s verbal assault.

“What Surekha did is wrong but she apologized for it. But the Akkineni family, led by a worthless Nagarjuna who hosts Bigg Boss dragging it on with defamation case is unnecessary” Narayana concluded.

While Narayana might have his own take on this incident, it is the Akkineni family that is at loss and the family is bound to react in whatever way they deem fit.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯